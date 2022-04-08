ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – April 8

By The Newsroom
The Chancellor’s wife’s tax status continues to lead the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Independent leads on what has been called the “breath-taking hypocrisy” of Mr Sunak on his family’s tax status, while The Guardian says his wife may have avoided £20 million on her bill.

The Chancellor’s allies are claiming the leaks regarding the tax controversy are coming from Number 10, according to The Daily Telegraph, while The Times says Mr Sunak fears a “hit job”.

The Daily Mirror says taxpayers have paid £50 million to Akshata Murty’s company, while the Chancellor’s response is front page of The Sun.

Meanwhile, the i says Mr Sunak blocked plans to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while the Daily Express reports the high bills could continue for three years.

The UN has “finally” acted on human rights abuses by Russia, according to Metro.

The Financial Times leads on a call for a war crime inquiry from aluminium producer Rusal.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told the NHS to protect single-sex spaces, according to the Daily Mail.

And the Daily Star reports customers have stripped shelves of crisps ahead of a recipe change.

