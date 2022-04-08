Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Rarely tested in OT win

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dickerson will take a seat for the second time in the four-game series after going 1-for-8 with an RBI between starts Friday and Saturday. He still appears locked in as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter, as the lefty-hitting Dickerson is expected to be the team's main option against right-handed pitching, while the lefty-hitting Albert Pujols picks up starts versus lefties. Both Dickerson and Pujols will rest Monday, however, with manager Oliver Marmol electing to give fourth outfielder Lars Nootbaar a look in the DH role against Pirates righty Zach Thompson.

