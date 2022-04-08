ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Rarely tested in OT win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Campbell made 15 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars. This was far from Campbell's finest performance,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Person
Auston Matthews
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Resting Monday

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dickerson will take a seat for the second time in the four-game series after going 1-for-8 with an RBI between starts Friday and Saturday. He still appears locked in as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter, as the lefty-hitting Dickerson is expected to be the team's main option against right-handed pitching, while the lefty-hitting Albert Pujols picks up starts versus lefties. Both Dickerson and Pujols will rest Monday, however, with manager Oliver Marmol electing to give fourth outfielder Lars Nootbaar a look in the DH role against Pirates righty Zach Thompson.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Sunday's lineup

Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Minnesota. Raleigh finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest after going 1-for-2 with two walks Opening Day. Luis Torrens will catch Sunday, as the Mariners have given all three of their catchers a start through the first three games of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Scratched from lineup

Smith was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear if Smith is dealing with an injury or illness or if the Dodgers have simply decided to lighten his workload following an abbreviated spring training. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and would step into a starting role if Smith needs to miss time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

