Shreveport, LA

Evangel tops North Desoto in extra innings, 3-2

By James Hadnot
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Evangel Christian Academy had a tall task on their hands with last year’s state quarterfinalist North Desoto in town. The Eagles led for a good portion of the contest taking a lead into...

WAFB

Tuesday nights Southern baseball, softball games canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s baseball and softball games scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled. The Jaguars’ game against Nicholls State has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The Jags will take on the Colonels on Tuesday, April 19 as part of a home and home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WAFB

Josh Pearson named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Josh Pearson was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week after his monster performance for the purple and gold in their sweep over Mississippi State. Pearson was 5-for-11 at the plate in the series against the Bulldogs including a huge day in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

