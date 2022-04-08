ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio accept the Legend and Groundbreaker Award during Variety's Miami Entertainment Town breakfast in Miami

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio were honored with the Legend and Groundbreaker Award during Variety's inaugural Miami Entertainment Town breakfast in Miami, Florida on Monday afternoon.

The 64-year-old Cuban singer, who has earned three Grammys over her five-decade-long career, and spouse, 69, were recognized for bringing the sound of their native Cuba to the American mainstream.

Additionally, the longtime couple were applauded for helping pave the way for the crossover explosion of Latin music of the late Nineties until today in front of a star-studded crowd that included the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aX8x3_0f30uthO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8s7Y_0f30uthO00

The Music of My Heart singer was dressed to impress for the occasion as she rocked a bright red skirt suit with a black blouse and a coordinating pair of strappy platform shoes with a floral heel.

Meanwhile her partner and fellow musician, who was the Miami Sound Machine band leader, looked dashing in an black tuxedo and tortoiseshell glasses.

The Latin superstars, who have received multiple prestigious music awards, such as The Presidential Medal of Freedom and Kennedy Center Honors, appeared humbled by this award from their hometown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49g1LH_0f30uthO00
Impressive: The 64-year-old Cuban singer, who has earned three Grammys over her five-decade-long career, and spouse, 69, were recognized for bringing the sound of their native Cuba to the American mainstream
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvaQd_0f30uthO00
Groundbreaking careers: Additionally, the longtime couple were applauded for helping to pave the way for the crossover explosion of Latin music of the late Nineties until today in front of a star-studded crowd that included the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frrw7_0f30uthO00
Looking good! The Music of My Heart singer was dressed to impress for the occasion as she rocked a charming red skirt suit with a black blouse and a coordinating pair of strappy platform shoes with a floral heel

'To be anywhere near the word legend to us is an honor and a privilege that we don't take lightly, and it really is hard to believe, I've got to tell you,' Gloria said during their acceptance speech.

Speaking of their success, the mother-of-two added: 'We just did our thing, together, with our family with us through every single thing.'

Emilio went on to recall how in the early days of their career, they were encouraged to get rid of the conga drums, and even change their names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aU41X_0f30uthO00
Another trophy for the collection: The Latin superstars, who have received multiple prestigious music awards, such as The Presidential Medal of Freedom and Kennedy Center Honors, appeared humbled by this award from their hometown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvnIV_0f30uthO00
Breakfast in style: Cast members from RHOM put any animosity aside to attend the breakfast  honoring music legends Gloria and Emilio Estefan together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgm2p_0f30uthO00
Prestigious: The Estefans posed with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Xre2_0f30uthO00
'To be anywhere near the word legend to us is an honor and a privilege that we don't take lightly, and it really is hard to believe, I've got to tell you,' Gloria said during their acceptance speech; pictured (L-R) Rodrigo Nieto, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, and JaHan Wang 

'We didn't do that,' he said. 'Because you want to be true to what you are.'

Supporters at the breakfast included Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova.

Pippen looked incredible in a plunging grey dress with cutouts on the midriff, while Patton cut a stylish figure in a tweedy romper with layers of Chanel necklaces around her neck and black booties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHZCP_0f30uthO00
Reality TV stars: (L-R) Pippen, Patton, Echevarria, and Abraira posed for a group shot inside together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aC8bQ_0f30uthO00
Fashionistas: Abraira paraded her toned legs in a thigh-skimming yellow and white minidress and a pair of funky heels adorned with tassels and studs

Echevarria put on a busy display in a black and green tropical midi dress with a quilted Chanel purse and her blonde hair in loose waves.

Abraira paraded her toned legs in a thigh-skimming yellow and white minidress and a pair of funky heels adorned with tassels and studs.

Adriana de Moura opted to wear a figure-hugging red jumpsuit, yellow open-toed wedges and oversized Gucci shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bonvV_0f30uthO00
Star power: Kiki Barth (L) and Julia Lemigova (far right) were also in attendance 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRcCl_0f30uthO00
Chic: Echevarria put on a busy display in a black and green tropical midi dress with a quilted Chanel purse and her blonde hair in loose waves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klelx_0f30uthO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLyde_0f30uthO00
Classic: Patton cut a stylish figure in a tweedy romper with layers of Chanel necklaces around her neck and black booties

At the event, The Rhythm is Gonna Get You songstress admitted she's a big fan of their Bravo show in a video clip posted on de Moura's Instagram.

'Hey, I'm here with my girls. Real Housewives of Miami. I'm a huge fan, I just binge watched season four because I have been so busy and I am so proud of them Represent! Go girls!' she gushed.

de Moura also thanked Variety for putting her and the entire RHOM on their 'It List.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1km2ei_0f30uthO00
Showing support: Supporters at the breakfast included cast members from The Real Housewives of Miami including Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ry5nN_0f30uthO00
'Hey, I'm here with my girls. Real Housewives of Miami. I'm a huge fan, I just binge watched season four because I have been so busy and I am so proud of them Represent! Go girls!' she gushed 

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Kanye West: Rapper ”Missing” Following Split From Kim Kardashian

It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status. Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc. All these attempts ended in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDIO-TV

Spicy Miami looking for a patient home to love her

Miami is a 1 year old feline looking for a loving home to call her own! She is a little spicy just like the city she is named for. She may take some time to warm up when she is trying to get to know you but if you think you can take the heat, she just might be the gal for you! She is like one of those signs you see in the museum: you can look but don't touch (unless she asks you to). What can we say, she's an independent lady who is slowly learning that humans aren't that scary! She is currently with a wonderful foster family who works everyday to show her just how awesome gentle pats and love can be!
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
realitytitbit.com

Kandi Burruss' brother passed away at 22 years old in a tragic accident

Kandi Burruss found fame as a member of R&B group Xscape. She went on to release some solo songs such as Don’t Think I’m Not and she also wrote some huge hits for other groups including TLC’s No Scrubs. Nowadays, Kandi may be best known for being a cast member on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Miami

Local Music Group Preforming During Miami Music Week

This week marks a marathon of electric dance music events across South Florida with Miami Music Week. The signature event is the Ultra Music Festival, but there are dozens of other events and hundreds of artists preforming around South Florida. There’s one local group that’s gaining worldwide attention for its unique Afro-Electric Beats.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Real Housewives#Miami Entertainment Town#Cuban#American
Eater

Zak the Baker Represents Miami as a 2022 James Beard Awards Finalist

After announcing its semifinalist nominees last month, today the James Beard Foundation released its list for its 2022 finalists and only one Florida-based nominee made the cut: Zak Stern of Zak the Baker in the Outstanding Baker category. While 12 Miami-based restaurants, bars, and chefs made were nominated for the...
MIAMI, FL
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown. The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

333K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy