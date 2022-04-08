ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Are the recent free agency signings helping the Falcons "fix" things

By Jon Chuckery Show, Daminon Lewis
 4 days ago

We’re just weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft and with the Atlanta Falcons holding onto the No. 8 overall pick in addition to two second round, third round and sixth round picks, as well as one in the fourth and fifth, fans expect the team to do their best to address many of their issues as best as they can with their picks. In recent weeks, Atlanta has made some signings that some feel will relive the Falcons of some pressure in decision making on direction to go with the picks, however, others, including Jon Chuckery, believe the recent acquisitions have not helped Atlanta “fix” their problems.

On Wednesday, The Falcons signed former Bears right tackle/guard, Germain Ifedi making him the 14 th former member of the Bears’ organization now a part of the Falcons. “Is that really the organization we really want to copy?” Chuckery asked listeners as he opened up about his lack of excitement about some of the signings by Atlanta. While some fans believe the addition of Ifedi would create a competition for Kaleb McGary, Churkery noted that Ifedi has “committed twice as many penalties as Kaleb McGary in less than half the snaps McGary did,” playing in less the amount of snaps as McGary.

As the topic continued, Chuckery added that in his opinion, some of the signings like that of Ifedi does not help the Falcons “fix anything” leading him to ask why does it appear that the Falcons are not bring in guys that can help the team “win and get better….am I the only person that wants to fix something around here?” Chuckery continued that the Falcons should not being trying to fix the core of the team through free agency and that excuses of cap space should not be the scape goat.

Atlanta, GA
