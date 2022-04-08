ROASTED RADISH

If you're looking to eat more greens, it's time to put roasted broccoli on the list of vegetable side dishes to try! Broccoli gets a bad rap, especially as a simple steamed vegetable—if it's the slightest bit overcooked it can taste a soggy and sad. On the contrary, when tossed with olive oil and roasted, all of the tiny little buds on the broccoli florets get delectably crispy, trapping salt and pepper for a surprisingly crunchy and satisfying bite. Dip it in ranch dressing and you're practically eating a french fry, right?!
