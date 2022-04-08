ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROASTED RADISH

Cover picture for the articleRoast in the oven for 14 minutes or until slightly tender. Here, in the...

Gin Lee

Picnic roast

Make Easter dinner more special by turning a picnic roast into a savory ham with limited ingredients. I salt-cured my picnic roast for about six days in the refrigerator. Then I cooked it in my largest crockpot. I prefer cooking roasts in the crockpot because the meat stays moist instead of drying out. However, you can cook the roast in an oven, instant pot, and even on the grill or smoker.
WGNtv.com

Lunchbreak: Whole Roasted Fish

Chef Preston Clark, Executive Chef of Lure Fishbar. Whole Roasted Fish – Mediterranean, Spinach Stuffing, Citrus, Brown Butter. Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Salt the water generously. As the water is coming to a rolling boil, prepare and ice bath by filling a large bowl with ice and cold water.
CHICAGO, IL
thepioneerwoman.com

Roasted Broccoli

If you're looking to eat more greens, it's time to put roasted broccoli on the list of vegetable side dishes to try! Broccoli gets a bad rap, especially as a simple steamed vegetable—if it's the slightest bit overcooked it can taste a soggy and sad. On the contrary, when tossed with olive oil and roasted, all of the tiny little buds on the broccoli florets get delectably crispy, trapping salt and pepper for a surprisingly crunchy and satisfying bite. Dip it in ranch dressing and you're practically eating a french fry, right?!
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Spiced Roasted Carrots and Onion

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, whisk together ras el hanout, honey, and oil. Cut carrots in half lengthwise, then again crosswise. (If there are extra-thick pieces, halve them again lengthwise, so all are about the same size.) Cut onion in half through its root, then. cut...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Grilled Radish-and-Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts

These spring veggies are ready for their close-up. When you think of grilling, you probably imagine a big hunk of meat charring on an open fire. While we love grilling burgers, hot dogs, or a prime cut of steak, the grill can be used in so many more creative ways. Especially when it comes to vegetarian options. We're here to show you that the grill is a great place to infuse seasonal vegetables with big flavor. This Grilled Radish-and-Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts is a standout grilled veggie appetizer or side dish that everyone at the party can enjoy.
RECIPES

