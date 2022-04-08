GOAT CHEESE & RADISH TOAST

Red checkered tablecloths, local artists’ work on the walls, and goat-themed decor—this eclectic neighborhood pizza place is exactly where we want to be for casual weeknight dinners in Potrero Hill. The counter-service spot has been churning out fantastic brick-oven pizzas with crisp sourdough crusts since 1975. Build your own pie, or leave it up to the experts and go for one of their many set combinations. Our go-to is the Porky Pie, which is loaded with tomatoes, bacon bits, a very appropriate amount of roasted garlic, and garlic cream sauce that oozes out from under the cheese when you bite into a slice. The just-tangy-enough crust is also always golden-brown perfection. Make sure to get some garlic bread on the side.

