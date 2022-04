Following on from a massive 2021 which included performing at Reading & Leeds, Jazmin Bean is back with new music!. With further material arriving 'throughout the summer', according to a press release, this first taste goes by the name Puppy Pound, and comes accompanied by a suitably graphic video. Jazmin Bean says of the single: “Puppy Pound is about when you’re feeling your best, you think you’re coming into yourself and then that one person comes and knocks you down with everything you do.”

MUSIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO