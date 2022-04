In the summer of 2017, Omar Apollo was recording songs in his Indiana bedroom and driving around in an old car that kept breaking down on the highway. One of those songs was “Brakelights,” a soulful ode to his shitty car and its malfunctioning lights. At the time, I interviewed Apollo about the track, and even in our brief exchange, the nonchalant charm that would later propel him to stardom was apparent. I distinctly remember him telling our readers, “I hope you guys can play my music on the way home from work to watch your favorite Netflix original.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO