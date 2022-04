Apple’s new iPad Air does not demand much of an in-depth review—because it’s not that new of an iPad. Instead, this $599 tablet slots into the iPad lineup in exactly the same way as its predecessor, which I reviewed back in October 2020. It’s a major step up from the $329 basic iPad, and surprisingly close to the $799 11-inch iPad Pro at a meaningfully lower price. That makes it the ideal iPad for anyone who wants something more advanced than the basics, but would still like to spend closer to $500 than $1,000.

