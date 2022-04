American tenor Stephen O’Mara has died at the age of 60. O’Mara grew up on Long Island, New York to a father who was a drilling contractor. He studied to be a priest from the age of 14 to 21 where he attended Cathedral College and earned a degree in Philosophy. However, after playing a role in the musical, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” he changed his path and moved toward music. He went on to earn a Master’s degree from Fordham University in Social Work in 1973 and in 1979 moved to Danbury, CT where he managed a restaurant.

DANBURY, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO