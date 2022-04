New York OperaFest has announced its 2022 edition which will kick off on April 15 and runs for two months and will be headlined by numerous companies. Kicking things off, the New York Opera Alliance will present its customary opening ceremony and awards concert. Jimmy Van Bramer and Mark Campbell will be the special honorees for the 2022 edition.

