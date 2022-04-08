‘Iolani alumna, Cal State Fullerton standout Lily Wahinekapu enters NCAA transfer portal

The Ducks shocked the college football world on Friday night when 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly announced that he would be committing to Oregon, choosing to play his college ball in Eugene rather than travel further down south to join Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. After almost looking past the Ducks in his top-5 back in December, Conerly was obviously drawn to the program by Dan Lanning and Adrian Klemm, and a last-second visit to the Oregon campus over the past weekend looked to have sealed the deal. With the commitment, the Ducks now have the No. 1 recruiting class in...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO