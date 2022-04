The Colorado Avalanche will have defenseman Samuel Girard back in the lineup on Saturday night for the first time since March 8, according to The Athletic’s Peter Baugh. Girard’s return comes at a good time for Colorado, who were already missing Ryan Murray on the left side before seeing Devon Toews go down Friday night after blocking a shot against the Winnipeg Jets. Although Toews is expected to be OK after the shot block, it’s unclear if he will have to miss any time.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO