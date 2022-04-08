ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsans Gather To Discuss Options For Kirkpatrick Heights Development

By Amy Slanchik
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFO7B_0f30jAAa00

Nearly 50 people showed up to a community meeting Thursday night at the Greenwood Cultural Center, to learn about future development of the Kirkpatrick Heights area, which is north of downtown.

The project is still in the early stages, but some of the goals involve affordable housing, restaurants and spaces for families to gather. Another idea involves tearing down I-244.

At the meeting, people had the chance to look at a 3-D model of what the future could hold in the Kirkpatrick Heights area. They also saw several maps and different ideas of what to do with the 56-acre space.

The crowd heard from development experts from Seattle and Houston, to see examples of similar work has been done in those cities.

The City of Tulsa is working alongside a Philadelphia-based planning and design consultant to help with the planning process, but leaders said an actual developer for the project has not been determined yet.

Leaders said at the center of the project is the goal to honor the history of Black Wall Street and Tulsa Race Massacre victims and survivors.

"Now is the time to make an investment in this area to ensure that we keep the story of Greenwood and the Race Massacre alive for future generations. We have a chance to build a bridge to the future and that time is now,” Our Legacy Tulsa Leadership Committee member, Lana Turner-Addison, said.

One Tulsan at the meeting said there is still a lot she'd like to learn, and said she plans to go to every meeting about the project going forward.

"I am a member of First Baptist and Vernon, where one of the projects is going to be. And so how does it affect our church or what's going to go on for all we do at church? So I still am thinking,” Tulsa resident Renee Peterson said.

The next community meeting about the project is Saturday, April 9 at Carver Middle School. That meeting is from 10 am until 1:30.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Yakima City Council discussing public Wi-Fi options

YAKIMA -- Some experts are saying if the city council added a free public Wi-Fi system, it would just scratch the surface on the much larger issue of broadband access in Yakima County. The pandemic has caused many employees and students to transition to online but, the broadband in certain...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Vernon, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
beckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma hospital to undergo $150M expansion

Muskogee (Okla.) Medical Center Authority, Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and the city of Muskogee have come to an agreement to build a $150 million expansion on the medical center, local news outlet KJRH reported March 17. The new tower will add 125 beds, medical-surgical inpatient rooms, critical care...
MUSKOGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Philadelphia
The Times-Gazette

Ashland County Commissioners host meeting to discuss dog shelter options

ASHLAND - At a special work session on Monday, County Commissioners hosted a meeting that included TC Architect Susan Allen, four members of the Ashland Young Professionals, a trio of representatives from Simonson Construction and Homeward Bound representative Dianne Hammontree. Barbara Renneker was the lone citizen participant. The purpose was to gather input...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Over 900 Bixby residents without power

BIXBY, Okla. — More than 900 customers are without power in Bixby. Public Service Company of Oklahoma outage map shows the outages are grouped near the Arkansas River around South Memorial Drive. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
BIXBY, OK
KOCO

New Norman mayor elected after disagreements in recent years

NORMAN, Okla. — A new mayor has been elected in Norman after some disagreements in recent years. The city of Norman will soon have a new leader after the election had to go to a run-off. The citizens of Norman decided they wanted to go in a different direction and elect Larry Heikkila as their new mayor.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy