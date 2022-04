PHOENIX — Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona broke ground Tuesday on a center that will give adults a second chance to earn a high school diploma. The tuition-free Excel Center opening this summer will be located near 48th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix. In addition to offering a full high school curriculum, the center will allow students ages 18 and older to get college credit and workforce credentials.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 27 DAYS AGO