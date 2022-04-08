Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Today, VLAD TV boasts nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube. Its most popular videos? His interview with Boosie Badazz is at 21 million views, Keefe D at 18 million, Mob James at 17 million, Michael Franzese at 16 million, and Mike Tyson at 14 million views. Of these, Keefe stands out to Lyubovny, as the interview provided a first-hand account from someone who was in the car when shots were fired at Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, killing the rapper. Lyubovny also makes the bold claim that Tupac is the “most important hip-hop figure of all-time.”
