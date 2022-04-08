ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Travel in Latin America Is Recovering, Going Digital

Tourism is a key driver of economic development in Latin America, with the World Travel and Tourism Council ranking it the fourth most important travel region in the world. COVID-19 took a heavy toll on this sector, with one recent study showing online travel sales in Latin America plummeted from $22 billion before the pandemic to $9 billion after the outbreak began two years ago.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Journalism#Blog#Associated Press#Ap
Nieman Lab

“‘The truth’ was not true”: Two journalists are using unsealed documents and social media to reconstruct gray areas of Mexican history

On May 15, 1992, Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known as Chalino Sánchez, was performing his first sold-out show in Culiacan, Sinaloa. What had been a special night for Chalino, who was singing in his hometown, took a turn when someone in the crowd passed him a note. He read it, his demeanor changed, and he continued singing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
GreenwichTime

‘La Belle Epoque’ Director Nicolas Bedos Makes TV Debut with Jean Dujardin Series ‘Alphonse’ for Alain Goldman, Amazon Prime (EXCLUSIVE)

The high-concept Prime original series is based on an original idea by Jean Dujardin, the Oscar-winning actor of “The Artist,” and Bedos. It marks the TV debut of Bedos, the Cesar-winning filmmaker of “Monsieur & Madame Adelman” and “La Belle Epoque,” which played out of competition at Cannes in 2019 and sold worldwide.
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gay Dialogue Removed in China, Warner Bros. Says ‘Spirit of the Film Remains’

References to a gay relationship in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” were edited out of the movie by Warner Bros. for the film’s release in China. Only six seconds of the movie’s 142-minute runtime were removed. Dialogue that was edited out alluded to the romantic past between male characters Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling revealed Dumbledore was gay in 2009, but the movies had never explicitly referenced the character’s sexuality until this third “Fantastic Beasts” entry.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

ZEE5 Global Reveals Tamil-Language Slate

Noted filmmaker Vetrimaaran is readying his first original series “Nilamellam Ratham,” featuring Ameer; Prakash Raj stars in drama series “Anantham”; and Kalidas Jayaram is the lead of coming-of-age drama “Paper Rocket,” by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. More from Variety. Pakistan's Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed Wrap ZEE5...
TV SHOWS
GreenwichTime

It Pays to Be VLAD: How a Ukrainian Software Engineer Became a Top Name in Hip-Hop News

Today, VLAD TV boasts nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube. Its most popular videos? His interview with Boosie Badazz is at 21 million views, Keefe D at 18 million, Mob James at 17 million, Michael Franzese at 16 million, and Mike Tyson at 14 million views. Of these, Keefe stands out to Lyubovny, as the interview provided a first-hand account from someone who was in the car when shots were fired at Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, killing the rapper. Lyubovny also makes the bold claim that Tupac is the “most important hip-hop figure of all-time.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy