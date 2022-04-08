ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or...

pymnts

Travel in Latin America Is Recovering, Going Digital

Tourism is a key driver of economic development in Latin America, with the World Travel and Tourism Council ranking it the fourth most important travel region in the world. COVID-19 took a heavy toll on this sector, with one recent study showing online travel sales in Latin America plummeted from $22 billion before the pandemic to $9 billion after the outbreak began two years ago.
Nieman Lab

"'The truth' was not true": Two journalists are using unsealed documents and social media to reconstruct gray areas of Mexican history

On May 15, 1992, Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known as Chalino Sánchez, was performing his first sold-out show in Culiacan, Sinaloa. What had been a special night for Chalino, who was singing in his hometown, took a turn when someone in the crowd passed him a note. He read it, his demeanor changed, and he continued singing.
AFP

Latin America's IT brain drain a regional challenge

Safety concerns at home in Rio de Janeiro and a bumper pay packet convinced Bruno Ribeiro to join the burgeoning ranks of Latin Americans moving to California to work in IT. Software engineer Ribeiro used to work remotely and had no intention of emigrating, but a harrowing incident changed his mind. In Latin America, like elsewhere, demand for software engineers, developers and programmers has exploded.
SFGate

New this week: 'The Garcias,' Jewel and Barack Obama

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Astonishingly, “Drive My Car” was not Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s only film last year. His acclaimed Haruki Murakami adaptation certainly got the most attention culminating in the International Feature Oscar win last month, but his three-part anthology film “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” deserves some more, too (it did win runner up at the Berlin Film Festival). The triptych follows three young women navigating romantic pursuits, ex loves and strange triangles. And it’ll be available to stream on the Criterion Channel starting Thursday. Don’t worry, this one clocks in at only two hours.
SFGate

J Balvin Postpones 'Jose' North American Tour

The six-week tour was scheduled to cross North America before wrapping in Puerto Rico on June 4; he was also scheduled to appear at the Viva LA Music Festival in Los Angeles on June 25. A quick look at Ticketmaster shows a large number of unsold tickets in many venues on the tour; he also has been involved in a long and complicated feud with Puerto Rican rapper Residente.
