Video: Did man confess to police carjacking attempt?

ST. LOUIS – Two local police unions say there’s a video confession from a man accused of trying to carjack St. Louis police officers. FOX 2 obtained the video so you can watch it and decide for yourselves.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said it had dismissed the case against the suspect. Prosecutors obtained surveillance video of the suspect crossing the road, encountering a police truck, and then walking away. Prosecutors said it wasn’t enough to charge the individual with attempted carjacking or even exhibiting.

Bodycam video reveals officers’ discussing how the suspect admitted what he’d done after being taken into custody. You can hear an officer say, “The dude’s already essentially admitted to it in the van, saying ‘I didn’t know. I didn’t know.’”

You can hear the suspect’s surprise on the bodycam, as if he is saying that he didn’t realize he was about to rob police officers. Prosecutors, however, said video and audio from inside the police van makes it sound like he’s referring to a different incident altogether.

You can hear the man inside the van yelling out, “I’m just walking. I’m just walking, bruh, because I didn’t know! They was shooting! They was shooting!”

That topic comes up later in a police station interview room. The prosecutor’s office said there’s an immediate problem with everything they’re discussing.

“(The suspect) never understands why he was there because they never told him why he was under arrest,” said Chris Hinckley, chief warrant officer for the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

At one point, the suspect seems to think officers are concerned with how he used his gun earlier on the riverfront. It should be noted that prosecutors said he could legally carry the gun and that it is registered in his name.

Suspect: “I was just trying to get home, bruh.”

Officer: “Okay. Okay.”

Suspect: “I told you what I had on me. I had my firearm. It’s only in my name. Let off a – one round, that’s it.”

The man told police he’d heard gunfire behind him and that he shot into the air to scare whoever it might have been.

“He was referring to events that occurred prior in the evening,” Hinckley said.

Later, there is a moment, which appears to be the closest thing that someone might claim to be a confession of armed robbery.

Officer: “Did you—at any point tonight—did you approach a car with your firearm drawn because you were afraid? That you may have thought someone else was coming after you?”

Suspect: “Yeah, there was one particular point I thought that, ‘Ok, well, I don’t know this car. It’s tinted up and I didn’t know what to do.’”

Officer: “Okay, and you pulled your firearm for that because you were in fear for your life?”

Suspect: “I showed my firearm.”

Officer: “Okay.”

Suspect: “I had my firearm in my hand.”

Hinckley said the timeline confusion makes it difficult to pinpoint what the man is referring to. He added that the suspect’s description still cannot be considered a crime.

“Having a gun in your hand today is not a crime when a police car rolls up,” Hinckley said. “Now, if you displayed the gun in angry and threatening manner, that would be called exhibiting.”

Attorney Brian Millikan represents the two officers who claimed the suspect pointed a gun at them. He believes the surveillance video backs the officers.

“The truck immediately pulls away,” Millikan said. “Why? Ask yourself why? Why would they do that? Well, the reason is they didn’t have a choice. It was either step on the accelerator and leave the scene and get away from it – or possibly get shot.”

Millikan added: “Whether or not there’s a criminal case, I think there should be against the person who actually committed the crime, but I’m not as concerned about that as I am a press conference in which the (Circuit Attorney’s Office) says there’s evidence my clients lied, when there isn’t evidence that they lied and, in fact, they didn’t lie.”

