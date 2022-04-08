TKO: The red Jackets of Opening Day
The Kilcoyne Opinion talks about the opening day tradition where the Cardinals parade around their former greats. It can be a bonding moment for families as different generations get to salute their favorite player. TKO believes the best way to honor the past is to do something special in the present.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
