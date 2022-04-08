ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonia, PA

Church news from Gibsonia, Wexford, Bakerstown

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHampton Presbyterian Church has announced its Holy Week and Easter services. A potluck dinner is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. followed by Worship in the Sanctuary from 7-8:15 p.m. People with last names beginning A-K, are asked to bring a main dish or casserole. People with last names beginning L-Z,...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Church News

Elizabeth Lippke-Ganzel will be ordained to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at 2 p.m. on March 20, at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd. Elizabeth is a 2008 graduate of North High School in Sioux City. She received a bachelor of arts in music from Morningside (College) University in 2012. She received a master's of music in piano performance from the University of South Dakota in 2014 and a master of divinity degree from Chicago Theological Seminary in 2021. Elizabeth currently resides in Madison, Wis., with her husband Brian Ganzel, where she has accepted a call to Cooksville Lutheran Church in Evansville, Wis. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jim and Cindy Lippke of Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KRMG

Asbury moves to split from United Methodist Church

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church has changed its name. Asbury church, formerly “Asbury United Methodist Church” has officially detached itself from the United Methodist Denomination. Because of the slow and steady drift of The United Methodist Church from their historic Christian mission, we have begun...
TULSA, OK
The Ledger

CHURCH NEWS: St. John's UMC celebrates 60 years

St. John’s United Methodist Church in Winter Haven will celebrate 60 years serving God and community April 3 with a special 9:45 a.m. service followed by a potluck lunch. The Rev. Beth Fogle-Miller, a former pastor of the church, will deliver the sermon. The three remaining active charter members — Gloria Hart, Pat Shell and Jane Wagner — will be honored at the service. All former pastors, members and worshipers are invited. St. John’s strong focus on mission and its short-term mission projects became the model for the current “Short-Term Volunteers in Mission” for the United Methodist Church nationally. RSVP to the church office by March 31 or call Kitty Walker at 863-326-5523 or Sue Umstead at 863-324-3171.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Record-Courier

Kent church earns mental health designation from United Church of Christ

Kent United Church of Christ has been designated a Welcoming, Inclusive, Supportive, and Engaged, or "WISE" congregation by the United Church of Christ Mental Health Network. WISE recognizes congregations that are committed to ensuring individuals facing mental health challenges, substance use disorders or a variety of other neurodevelopmental challenges and disease.
KENT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakerstown, PA
Wexford, PA
Society
City
Gibsonia, PA
City
Wexford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
KAAL-TV

Local church moves from YMCA to Taco Jed

(ABC 6 NEWS) - NewDay Covenant Church met at the Rochester YMCA for almost 13 years. Once the YMCA announced the closure of its athletic facility, they worked to find a new space. And it's one you may not expect. The congregation meets every Sunday for music, fellowship, and tacos...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy