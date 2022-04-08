ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith Remembers the Late Great Merle Haggard on Anniversary of His Passing

By Jonathan Howard
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yesterday, Toby Keith remembered Merle Haggard on the anniversary of his death. It was six years ago when Hag left us. Over the course of his career, he transformed the image, sound, and style of country music while remaining a unique and iconic figure. From a life of crime to the...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

