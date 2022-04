Upper Arlington City Council voted unanimously April 11 to expand the city's laws to allow alcohol sales on public property for designated events and rentals. The change goes into effect 30 days after the ordinance was passed. Therefore, beginning May 11, groups renting the Amelita Mirolo Barn at Sunny 95 Park will be able to have alcohol in a designated area outside the facility. ...

