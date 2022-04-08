Easter Basket Drive Seeks Donors to Help 50 Needy Children

Meals on Wheels is looking for drivers to deliver food to older adults in Haverhill and other Merrimack Valley towns. Officials of AgeSpan, which administers Meals on Wheels locally, say more than half of recipients live alone and, for many of them, the delivery person is often the only person they will see that day. “The pandemic has been especially hard on seniors, many of whom were or continue to be isolated in their homes.”

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO