Groveland, MA

Easter Basket Drive Seeks Donors to Help 50 Needy Children

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 4 days ago
Giving Easter baskets to 50 needy children is the goal of Ann Coughlin who is working with Emmaus, Sacred...

Related
Sandusky Register

Local woman seeks kidney donor

SANDUSKY — A local woman needs a hero to give her the gift of life. Alejandra "Ali" Valentin is in renal failure and needs a kidney donation. Valentin, a 2016 Perkins High School graduate, was diagnosed with lupus when she was 15. Then in 2019, the lupus triggered Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.
SANDUSKY, OH
KIII 3News

'We are thinking about you': Nonprofit agency working to fill Easter baskets for children in foster care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A World for Children is one of the many South Texas agencies helping bring joy and normalcy to children who are in foster care. “We work really hard to normalize everything for children in foster care, there’s really nothing normal about being moved from your family and having to change schools, having to change every aspect of your daily life,” said Foster Care Recruitment Specialist Rebecca Redus.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
GreenwichTime

Greenwich gift shop Splurge hosts Easter basket drive for kids in need

For the 15th consecutive year, a local Easter tradition is continuing at Splurge, a downtown gift shop. The store owner announced that Splurge is once again partnering with two local nonprofits — Kids In Crisis and The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County — to collect filled Easter baskets for children in need.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton-based firm collecting items for annual Easter Basket Drive

SHELTON — Kim and John DiMatteo of Bethany spent years instilling into their three children, Anthony, Jessica, and Michael, the importance of giving back to the surrounding community. The couple felt strongly that domestic violence and the state of homelessness were important topics on which to focus. More than...
SHELTON, CT
City
Groveland, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Cleveland.com

Easter baskets, candy and toys to order before the holiday

Now is the time to get started on Easter presents for your little ones. From festive baskets to fun collectable toys, Easter gifts require a lot of details and there is no better way to get everything together than some online shopping. No matter what your kids, friends or other family members enjoy, there is a basket for them.
LIFESTYLE
WCIA

Unique Easter basket ideas with Yellow & Co.

Yellow & Co. is known for their fun, feminine, creative, nostalgic, happy, retro, and humorous gifts. Today we’re checking out some themed baskets with unique items inside like hand painted chocolate bunnies and cloud shaped lotion bars, as well as a few other things too!. Stay turned for details...
MAHOMET, IL
#Easter#Charity#Emmaus#Sacred Hearts Parish#Discovery Toys#Venmo
KATU.com

The Toy Guy Shares Great Items for Easter Baskets

Instead of packing your Easter Basket with candy, try adding a few great toys! Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, joined us to share some great ideas that have a learning component:. VTech Turn & Learn Ferris Wheel (VTech) House Monsters (LUKI Lab) Mrs Wordsmith Storyteller’s Word a Day & Mrs...
SHOPPING
WHAV

Meals on Wheels Looking for Delivery Drivers Limited Hours One to Five Days a Week

Meals on Wheels is looking for drivers to deliver food to older adults in Haverhill and other Merrimack Valley towns. Officials of AgeSpan, which administers Meals on Wheels locally, say more than half of recipients live alone and, for many of them, the delivery person is often the only person they will see that day. “The pandemic has been especially hard on seniors, many of whom were or continue to be isolated in their homes.”
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
