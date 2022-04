OMAHA — Charles Herbster's campaign said it pulled a TV ad featuring law enforcement officials, amid concerns that the ad may have violated state law. Nebraska law appears to prohibit sheriffs from campaigning for candidates while in uniform — but three elected sheriffs and a captain wore their uniforms and badges while endorsing the Republican gubernatorial candidate, who is considered a front-runner in the race to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts.

OMAHA, NE ・ 27 DAYS AGO