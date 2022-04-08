Today’s daily horoscope for April 8, 2022

Scientists have been surprised by unexpected changes in the temperature of Neptune.Researchers found that the planet’s temperature dropped in a way they did not forecast – and then dramatically warmed at the south pole.The researchers made the discovery after tracking the planet’s temperature changes over 17 years.“This change was unexpected,” said Michael Roman, lead author on the new study, in a statement. “Since we have been observing Neptune during its early southern summer, we expected temperatures to be slowly growing warmer, not colder.”The variations were so shocking that researchers are not yet able to explain them. They coulddbe the result of chemistry on...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO