ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Best Beauty From the 2022 Grammys

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzoNQ_0f30bOF400

Click here to read the full article.

Anything goes at the Grammys, from old Hollywood glam à la Lady Gaga to pops of vivid colors, like Diplo’s electric blue hair — or even bolder, Laverne Cox’s all-fuchsia-everything.

After 11 nominations, Doja Cat won her first Grammy on Sunday for her hit featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More” — and she looked the part, turning heads in platinum blonde. The beauty chameleon, always changing up her style, opted for a half-up hairdo with short bangs and spiky, Bantu knots (a wig, it turned out). It was influenced by her dress — a bedazzled and sheer mint-colored Versace gown — as was her makeup, a glowing, frosty look. It was icy radiance, as imagined by hairstylist Jared Henderson and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas.

More from WWD

“Prepping the skin is essential for a glowing complexion,” wrote Casillas in a social media post, noting that he used SolaWave’s red light therapy wand to massage products by The Ordinary into her skin, “a combination of Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% and Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5.”

Inspiration for glam typically comes from the ensembles; sometimes it’s subtle, other times, unmissable: Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, also in knots, had a stroke of bright yellow liner on her lids, matching the hue of her ruffled Valentino minidress; Lil Nas X gave a touch of baby blue on the inner corners of his eyes, the exact color found on his pearl-encrusted Balmain; Megan Thee Stallion wore a striking cat eye, complementing her one-shoulder animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli — leopard-patterned on the outside and zebra on the inside — and Billie Eilish, in long bangs and a layered pony, went jet black, just like her oversize, deconstructed look by Rick Owens.

Nineteen-year-old “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo channeled ’90s pop princess with glitter in her eyes — mimicking the details of her skintight, corseted Vivienne Westwood gown. Winning her first three Grammys that night, including Best New Artist, Rodrigo wore nothing but Glossier according to makeup artist Lilly Keys, who completed the look with a lightly winged eye and mixture of “Balm Dotcom” in cookie butter and “Ultralip” in villa on the lips.

Also taking inspo from the ’90s, Dua Lipa tapped into the supermodel look of the era, with strong brows, a bold, deep red pout and slick, straight blonde hair, wearing Versace’s bondage dress — previously worn by Cindy Crawford (and Donatella Versace).

“A little bit of 1992 @versace,” the pop star wrote on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Eye

Louis Vuitton Uses L.A.’s Magic Hour as Backdrop for City of Stars Fragrance Celebration. The Haim sisters, Chloë Grace Moretz and Noah Beck were among the guests at the sunset soiree. By. Christian Siriano Discusses Interior Design, Hotel and Restaurant Projects. Designing fashion and interiors comes naturally to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Allison McNamara Went From TV to Beauty

Click here to read the full article. For Mara founder Allison McNamara, slow and steady wins the face. McNamara parlayed her beauty expertise from her time as a show host with PopSugar into founding the skin care brand, which launched in 2018. A pioneer in “blue” beauty, or marine-based formulas, the line is based on a proprietary blend of algae collected in France and Ireland, and has slowly gained a global retail presence ⁠— and celebrity devotees like Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Bieber ⁠— since its founding.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam &...
RETAIL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgio Armani on Dressing Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga and Red Carpet Trends

MILAN ⁠— With the return of red carpet events and the IRL awards season, celebrities had the opportunity to shine once again in their finest gowns. This season, while there were some groundbreaking looks ⁠— such as Kristen Stewart’s Chanel shorts or Ariana DeBose in Valentino pants ⁠— there was a distinct return to traditional show-stopping, sophisticated floor-length gowns, waving goodbye to the naked dress and elevating the glamorama level on the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Kanye West Banned From Grammy Awards Performance

Kanye West, nominated for five Grammy Awards, is reportedly banned from performing at the 64th Annual awards show on Sunday, April 3 because of “concerning online behavior.”. According to PEOPLE, a rep confirmed that recent internet squabbles played a role in the decision to prohibit the performance by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Diplo
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Rick Owens
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Everything to Know About the Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Necklace

Click here to read the full article. When one thinks of timeless jewelry, the name Tiffany & Co. immediately comes to mind. The luxury house’s beloved Heart Tag Necklace is an emblem of both its enduring legacy and modern reinvention. Function Meets Design Tiffany has been a purveyor of fine jewelry with a feminine flair since its inception in 1837, and has long been known for its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and loyalty to heritage.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 Fashion One of the brand’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Fashion Week#Sza#Solawave#Hyaluronic Acid#B5#Japanese Breakfast
WWD

A Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Couple Style Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently announced their engagement. Lopez revealed the news on her newsletter, On the JLo, which was accompanied by a video of her showing off her new ring, which was a green stone on a silver band. She notes that the color is special to her because it’s her favorite.More from WWDA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOS “I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you...
MLB
Footwear News

Rihanna Is Pretty in Pink Wearing Statement Reptilian Pumps With a Bralette & Slouchy Jeans for Dinner

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to put her own spin on maternity-wear. The “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want” singer was spotted last night while leaving the restaurant “The Nice Guy” in Los Angeles wearing a cozy and casual look. For the outfit, she donned a pink terry cloth material bralette that had a plunging scoop neckline and featured a striped pattern. On the lower half, she coordinated with a pair of pink baggy, straight-leg jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Dazzle at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. “The Kardashians” is almost here. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner attended the premiere of their anticipated new reality series on Hulu on Thursday night in Los Angeles in an array of standout looks. Appearing alongside them were Travis Barker, Corey Gamble, Reign Disick and True Thompson.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway Kim Kardashian wore a custom silver latex gown by Thierry Mugler, created before the designer passed away in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Week

Grammys drop Kanye from performance lineup due to 'concerning online behavior'

Kanye West has been dropped from the performance lineup for the upcoming Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior," the Yeezus rapper's rep told Variety. Variety speculated that, if allowed to perform, West "might use the stage to continue his online harassment of Pete Davidson, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend." Earlier this month, West released a claymation video for his song "Eazy," which depicts him kidnapping Davidson, burying him, and holding his severed head.
ELECTIONS
WWD

A Look at Harry Styles’ Most Fashionable Moments

Click here to read the full article. In his career so far, Harry Styles has continued to be a pioneer in music and fashion. Last week, the singer sent the internet swooning when he released his emotional, lead single, “As It Was,” from his upcoming third studio album, which is called “Harry’s House,” scheduled for release on May 20.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway The fashion-forward music video was shot in London by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino and featured Styles in red-themed outfits throughout,...
MUSIC
WWD

What to Know About the Masters Green Jacket

As another Masters Tournament commences this weekend, fans will get a chance to see some of their favorite golfers play. At the end of the weekend, the one who wins the Masters will ultimately have the chance to wear the famous green jacket. Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters, earning...
AUGUSTA, GA
WWD

Mayim Bialik on Directing Her First Movie (With Dustin Hoffman) and Enduring Digital Brickbats

As the Zoom window on my laptop flickers to life, I come face-to-face with the pointy, alien head of a hairless cat. This is Esau, Mayim Bialik’s deceased Peterbald; she uses a picture of him as her Zoom profile. Over the next hour, we will discuss Bialik’s new movie “As They Made Us,” which opens in theaters Friday and marks her screenwriting and directorial debut, and how she wrote it to process the death of her father, Barry, from multisymptom aphasia, a debilitating neurological disease that robs the body of basic functions.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Zero-Waste Swaps from Hollywood-Loved Home and Beauty Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Sweeping out dusty corners and giving closets the KonMari treatment aren’t the only items getting checked off spring cleaning to-do lists. Many eco-conscious shoppers are swapping out single-use plastics and incorporating a low-waste lifestyle to do their part in addressing the climate crisis and reducing carbon emissions that lead to global warming.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 14 Best Women's Spring Sweaters...
ENVIRONMENT
Lonestar 99.5

Every Grammy Awards Best Americana Album Winner Ever

The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.
MUSIC
NYLON

March 2022’s Best New Beauty Launches

Just like it’s inevitable that winter will turn to spring, it’s inevitable that we will get antsy and bored of our usual routines in favor of a seasonal refresh. This month, the most exciting beauty launches all provide easy ways to get out of a winter rut. Think bright, poppy colors for eyes, lips, cheeks, and nails and lightweight skin care for the warmer months ahead. It’s all about getting the little zhuh we need to head confidently into the new season.
SKIN CARE
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy