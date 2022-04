In a matter of a few years, D Smoke has gone from being a musician that flew under the radar to one of the fastest rising stars in all of music. From winning the first season of Rhythm + Flow to guest starring in Peacock’s Bel-Air, he’s managed to find his way into a number of high-profile positions. Not to mention, he has the support of Snoop Dogg, SiR and many other stars on the west coast. This weekend, he caught up with another rising star from the state of California, Boogie.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO