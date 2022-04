We see them all the time all over Rochester and southeast Minnesota, but did you know the robin ISN'T the most common bird here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes?. I'll admit I've become somewhat of an amateur bird-watcher in the last few years. My fascination with our fine feathered friends started when we put up a bird feeder in our yard outside one of the main windows in our living room in northwest Rochester. So now and all the birds who stop by are now an endless source of entertainment for our cats and dogs-- and me.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO