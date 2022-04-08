Qatar raises May crude oil prices

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 8 (Reuters) - Qatar is set to raise the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks in May, state producer Qatar Energy said on Friday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in May at a premium of $8.40 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $9.00 per barrel, according to a price document reviewed by Reuters.

The premiums in April versus the Dubai/Oman average were $3.90 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $4.75 for Qatar Land. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

WGRZ TV

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
kmvt

Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel. If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.
Sand Hills Express

How the price of crude oil affects local operators in America

As drivers face sticker shock at the pump, “CBS Mornings” is taking a closer look at how U.S. oil production relates to soaring gas prices. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.24. But the benchmark price of crude oil, which is much more important to oil producers, is about $114 a barrel — a lot higher than last year.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stocks close lower on Wall Street Wednesday as crude oil prices climb

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back nearly all of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rose sharply again. The S&P 500 lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Technology, health care and financial stocks were among the biggest losers. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Bond yields eased back. U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO meeting Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.
STOCKS
cbs19news

AAA says lower crude oil prices mean slight relief at the pumps

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People may see a slight dip in gas prices, but experts say it won't last long. Virginia set a new record for its gas price average on Friday, hitting $4.25. Over the past couple of days, prices have dropped slightly, about four cents. But AAA...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. natgas output, demand to rise in 2022 -EIA

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will both rise in 2022 as the economy grows, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday. EIA projected that dry gas production will rise to 97.41 billion cubic feet per day...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
