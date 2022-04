On this date in 1996, Busta Rhymes did the inevitable and released his highly anticipated solo album The Coming on Elektra Records. Even though the Leaders Of The New School were a celebrated group within the culture, it was always suggested that Busta drop a solo project minus LONS. With production form the likes of Easy Mo Bee, DJ Scratch and even Busta Buss himself, The Coming served as a introductory project of what was to come from the one of the greatest lyricists in the game.Appearance from the likes of the late Notorious B.I.G., A Tribe Called Quest(who first introduced Busta on “Scenario”), Heave d and The Boyz and Mary J. Blige.

