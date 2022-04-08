NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: Sunny Skies, High Near 76, for Brevard County on Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very foggy start, the sun is out in full force on this last Friday of winter. There will be nothing winter-like about our temperatures though. We’ll climb into the low to mid 70s. To put that in perspective, our normal high for this time of year is 55°. Clouds will move in this evening ahead of spotty showers which could pop up starting around midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the first half of the weekend. There is a chance for an isolated severe storm, but the threat is looking much more likely well to the north and south. Damaging winds are the main, but we will likely miss out on most of the activity. Any wet weather clears out in time for Sunday which is the start of spring. The new season officially arrives at 11:33 in the morning. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 60s. It will be a blustery though, with gusts near 25 mph.

