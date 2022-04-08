ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: Sunny Skies, High Near 76, for Brevard County on Friday

spacecoastdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne calls for sunny skies, with a high near 76, west-northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph on Friday. ■ Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph. ■ Saturday: Mostly sunny,...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Tornadoes confirmed in Fort Bend County, Crockett; This is what the National Weather Service is saying so far

HOUSTON – This is what the National Weather Service is saying so far about tornadic activity following last night’s widespread storms in Southeast Texas. The National Weather Service for Houston/Galveston said Tuesday that preliminary information indicates that an EF-2 tornado with approximately 125 mph winds hit Crockett and an EF-1 tornado hit Fort Bend County near Burnett and Battle Road.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Daily Camera

Sunny skies with a high of 54 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies with highs in the 50s to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 30. Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65...
BOULDER, CO
Denver Post

Denver weather: The sun will set after 7 p.m. Monday under sunny, clear skies

Denver is in for quite a bit of sunshine to start this week, and, given the time change, that means blue skies until after 7 p.m. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach a high of 56 degrees on Monday. The sunny day could be windy on the Eastern Plains as gusts reach 40 mph. Downtown will remain quiet and hit a low of 30 degrees overnight.
DENVER, CO
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Sunny Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very foggy start, the sun is out in full force on this last Friday of winter. There will be nothing winter-like about our temperatures though. We’ll climb into the low to mid 70s.  To put that in perspective, our normal high for this time of year is 55°. Clouds will move in this evening ahead of spotty showers which could pop up starting around midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the first half of the weekend. There is a chance for an isolated severe storm, but the threat is looking much more likely well to the north and south. Damaging winds are the main, but we will likely miss out on most of the activity.  Any wet weather clears out in time for Sunday which is the start of spring. The new season officially arrives at 11:33 in the morning. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 60s.  It will be a blustery though, with gusts near 25 mph.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Sunny Skies#East Wind#West Northwest#National Weather Service
Boston

Temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday, nearing record highs

Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last long. Much of eastern and central Massachusetts is going to get some unseasonably beautiful weather on Friday, but it won’t last long. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that temperatures should reach the low 70s during the day in most of Massachusetts, and...
BOSTON, MA
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny with Near Record Highs

After a comfortably cool start to the day, plenty of sun will warm us up to the mid to upper 80s. The record high for Tampa is 88 degrees making it likely that we will meet the record high. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower after sunset, otherwise expect a dry day.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Cleveland.com

National Weather Service: Winter weather advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake counties until Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake Counties. The advisory is in effect from noon Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday. Some of the cities affected are Bainbridge, Chardon, Chesterland, Cleveland, Eastlake, Mentor, Middlefield, Painesville, South Russell, Willoughby, Willowick and...
LAKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy