Syd Delivers Her Sophomore Album, ‘Broken Hearts Club’

It is often said that fans don’t buy into music as much as they buy into the people that make it. If this is true, it would explain why fans love to see behind-the-scenes content, listen to podcast interviews featuring their favorite singers and buy autobiographies written by their favorite producers. It would also explain why the world can’t take its eyes off of Vince Staples. Coming out of California, Vince Staples has always been a talented musician, but his personality and incomparable wit has taken him to new heights. Throughout his latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, his wit, unique personality, storytelling capabilities and lyricism are all on display.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO