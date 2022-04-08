ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Syd Delivers Her Sophomore Album, ‘Broken Hearts Club’

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lot can change in five years. New artists can emerge, records labels can fall and streaming landscapes can transform. However, Syd’s ability to make timeless, endearing music has not change since she released Fin in 2017. Back...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Chlöe Goes All Out For Her New Single, ‘Treat Me’

Chlöe is off to a great start this evening. Not long ago, Fivio Foreign released his debut studio LP, B.I.B.L.E, which includes a guest appearance from the aforementioned singer. Now, she’s back to follow-up the feature with a single of her own called “Treat Me.”. Produced by...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Beabadoobee Announces Sophomore Album 'Beatopia,' Drops Latest Single "Talk"

Beabadoobee, acclaimed for her debut album Fake it Flowers, is announcing the release of her sophomore album Beatopia with a visual for her brand new single “Talk.”. Beatopia takes inspiration from the singer’s deeply personal and fantastical world as a seven-year-old child. The tracklist traverses a wide variety of genres, including fuzzy rock, psychedelia and midwest emo. “Talk” was written after the singer’s debut album and encompasses themes of having a good time. The “Last Day on Earth” musician talked briefly about its motifs: “Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You know it’s bad, but you love it really, so you do it anyway.”
MUSIC
Hypebae

Syd Drops a Music Video for Her Angelic New Track "CYBAH" Featuring Lucky Daye

Syd has blessed fans with her latest song, “Could You Break a Heart,” featuring Lucky Daye. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and engineer also dropped a music video for the new track. Additionally, she’s revealed when she’s releasing her sophomore solo album, Broken Hearts Club. “The...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Bladee and Ecco2k Deliver Surprise Joint Album, 'Crest'

Following the release of “Amygdala,” Bladee and Ecco2k home come together once again for a surprise joint album, titled Crest. Known for their penchant for unexpected releases, the duo seemingly dropped the nine-track, fully produced by fellow Drain Gang associate Whitearmor, out of nowhere. Coming complete with a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
defpen

Chlöe Bailey Shares ‘Treat Me’ Release Date

The spring and summer are shaping up to be incredible periods for rising Black pop and R&B stars. Leading the way, Lucky Daye recently dropped his sophomore album, Candy Drip, and embarked on his tour with Joyce Wrice. Meanwhile, SYD appears to be gearing up for a solo album release and Normani just dropped “Fair.” Not to mention, Ella Mai has set a release date for her sophomore album and Mahalia continues to drop new music. Adding her voice to the mix, Chlöe has set herself up for a major summer as well.
MUSIC
defpen

Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA and Girl Talk Team Up For ‘Full Court Press’ Album

EST Gee and 42 Dugg are not the only artists releasing a joint project tonight. In somewhat surprising fashion, producer Greg Gillis, better known as Girl Talk, has orchestrated a joint project featuring Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA and Big K.R.I.T. The highly-anticipated project is led by their latest single, “Ain’t No Fun.” Built in memory of Snoop Dogg’s classic 1993 track, “Ain’t No Fun” isn’t as explicit, but it’s just as celebratory.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broken Hearts Club#Smino#Pitchfork
defpen

SZA Confirms Sophomore Album Is Complete

SZA has confirmed that her sophomore album is complete. Not long before winning her first Grammy Award in Las Vegas, she shared the exciting news with Variety. “I just finished it up in Hawaii,” she said. “And it’s coming soon!”. Not much is known about what the completed...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Oakland Press

St. Paul and the Broken Bones chart new path on latest album

If the psychedelic, electronic underpinnings of “The Alien Coast” — the fifth album by Alabama’s St. Paul and the Broken Bones — sounds a bit alien from the group’s usual soulful sound, frontman Paul Janeway is happy about the sonic shake-up. “I knew it...
MUSIC
defpen

Vince Staples Drops ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’

It is often said that fans don’t buy into music as much as they buy into the people that make it. If this is true, it would explain why fans love to see behind-the-scenes content, listen to podcast interviews featuring their favorite singers and buy autobiographies written by their favorite producers. It would also explain why the world can’t take its eyes off of Vince Staples. Coming out of California, Vince Staples has always been a talented musician, but his personality and incomparable wit has taken him to new heights. Throughout his latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, his wit, unique personality, storytelling capabilities and lyricism are all on display.
MUSIC
defpen

Music Video: D Smoke – Crossover (Featuring Boogie)

In a matter of a few years, D Smoke has gone from being a musician that flew under the radar to one of the fastest rising stars in all of music. From winning the first season of Rhythm + Flow to guest starring in Peacock’s Bel-Air, he’s managed to find his way into a number of high-profile positions. Not to mention, he has the support of Snoop Dogg, SiR and many other stars on the west coast. This weekend, he caught up with another rising star from the state of California, Boogie.
MUSIC
defpen

When Rapping Is Your Birthright, Meet Thunderous Knight

In a world full of gloom and doom, a spokesperson for joy and living life to the fullest is welcoming. Located in sunny California, Thunderous Knight, aka Darrian Hayes, sets his sights on living flashy and encouraging others to do the same. After cruising through numerous names, Darrian landed on...
MUSIC
defpen

Music Video: Dreezy – They Not Ready (Prod. Hit-Boy)

For nearly a decade, Hit-Boy has been one of the most sought after producers in music, but he has truly picked up things within the last two years. He has put together multiple Nas projects, a Big Sean album and a joint project with Pacman Da Gunman. Now, he’s turning his attention toward one of the most talented artists in the city of Chicago, Dreezy.
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

Ian Noe Drops Highly-Anticipated Sophomore Album, ‘River Fools & Mountain Saints’

We’ve been waiting on new tunes from Ian Noe since the day after he dropped his stellar debut album, Between The Country, back in 2019… and the day is finally here. The Lee County, Kentucky native has officially dropped his sophomore album, River Fools & Mountain Saints, proving once again that Appalachia is still putting out some of the best artists in the business.
LEE COUNTY, KY
defpen

Pharrell, Jay-Z And Pusha T Connect To Deliver ‘Neck & Wrist’

Pusha T is a meticulous wordsmith who rarely slips in his speech. However, he may or may not have had a slip of the tongue when speaking with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo of Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast earlier this year. Months before unveiling a track list for his upcoming album, he told the podcast cohosts that he’s “got three songs with [Jay-Z] now.” As he kept talking, he revealed that one of the tracks is “something from my new album.”
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Omar Apollo Shares His Debut Album, ‘Ivory’

An artist’s debut studio LP can set the tone for their early portion of their careers. For some, it goes well. For others, it can be a disaster. If Indiana native Omar Apollo has anything to say about it, his will be the former. Omar Apollo has worked his...
MUSIC
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy