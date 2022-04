We've got to admit, the name "Lotus Type 132" certainly had a ring to it. It sounded technical, advanced, maybe even a little futuristic. Plus, the numbers were pretty easy for us to remember. But Lotus has thrown that codename out the window just days ahead of the Type 132's official debut on March 29th. Or rather: the Lotus Eletre's official debut. Yes, Lotus' new electric SUV now has a name.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO