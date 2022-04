Click here to read the full article. In the years between the start of the 20th century and the mid-1970s, more than six million African Americans left the rural South in what is known as the Great Migration. Forced from their homes by limited economic opportunities and legalized segregation, they settled primarily in towns and cities in the North and West, creating a new Black urban culture. At the Mississippi Museum of Art, the exhibition “A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration” explores the impact the Great Migration had on American families, communities, and society at large, as...

MUSEUMS ・ 29 DAYS AGO