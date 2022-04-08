ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

WATCH: City of Titusville Receives Grant from EPA for Community-Wide Assessment of Brownfield Sites

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: The City of Titusville received a 3-year grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a community-wide assessment of Brownfield sites. The Florida Broadcasting Group’s Steve Wilson talks with Titusville’s Economic Development Director, Lisa Nicholas, and two scientists with Terracon that are involved with the project, Anjellica Rodriguez-Baz and Jason...

