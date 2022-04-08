WATCH: City of Titusville Receives Grant from EPA for Community-Wide Assessment of Brownfield Sites

BROOKE COUNTY, WV — An ongoing wastewater project in Follansbee is receiving some financial assistance, and it is coming in the form of over $10 million dollars. The water and wastewater upgrade projects have been in the works for years, but now this new award will save the city millions of dollars and fully finance one portion of the upgrades. At Monday's council meeting, members provided some insight into the funding.

