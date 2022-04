"Paddington Gets in a Jam" will delight audiences of all ages at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University-Tuscarawas on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. The perfect show for children, or nostalgic adults, this original slapstick comedy has the audience giggling from Paddington’s silly antics. "Paddington Gets in a Jam" is not only a bundle of joy and entertainment, but manages to warm the hearts of both children and adults. If you’re looking for a fun time with the children in your life, do everyone a favor and see "Paddington Gets in a Jam!"

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 25 DAYS AGO