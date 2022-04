The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday voted down a resolution that would put into motion the purchase of land on Louisiana Street between 2nd and 3rd streets for a 600-space city parking deck. The first of two resolutions regarding the parking deck failed with Directors BJ Wyrick and Kathy Webb voting no and Directors Antwan Phillips, Ken Richardson and Doris Wright voting present, the same as a no — except that the mayor can only vote to break a tie when its five “for” and five “against.” The present votes kept him from stepping in.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 27 DAYS AGO