From April 18th thru April 22nd all licenses offices, units and services will be closed to facilitate installation of the new Driver’s License system (LEADS). Driver license services will resume April 26th, 2022. For more information you can visitwww.ALEA.gov or send comments to DLfeedback@alea.gov. ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Not only will LEADS consolidate multiple legacy driver license systems into one integrated, modern system, but it will further protect Alabama citizens’ personal information and enhance our customer service. This project has taken a tremendous amount of dedication from ALEA’s Driver License employees and is yet another example of our Agency’s mission of providing quality service for all, as well as a continued focus on improving communication and technology.”

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO