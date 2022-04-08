Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Inland Harris; Montgomery; San Jacinto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery, southeastern San Jacinto, western Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cleveland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Shepherd, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Hardin, Plum Grove, Kenefick, North Cleveland, Dayton Lakes, Tarkington Prairie, Moss Hill, Romayor and Rye. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
