Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 14:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 245 PM CDT. Target Area: Davidson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Richland Creek At Belle Meade Near Harding Place affecting Davidson County. For the Nashville Metro Area...including Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Millersville, Bordeaux, Edenwold, Belle Meade Near Harding Place, Nashville, Whites Creek...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Richland Creek At Belle Meade Near Harding Place. * WHEN...From this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Flooding of areas along the creek begins, including residential areas near Percy Warner Boulevard, portions of the Belle Meade Country Club Golf Course, commercial property at Harding Place and U.S. 70 - Harding Pike, and along Harding Pike from the Belle Meade Mansion to near Belle Meade Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.0 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

