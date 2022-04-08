ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 22:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-17 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 01:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Davidson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Browns Creek At Tennessee State Fairgrounds affecting Davidson County. For the Nashville Metro Area...including Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Millersville, Bordeaux, Edenwold, Belle Meade Near Harding Place, Nashville, Whites Creek...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Browns Creek At Tennessee State Fairgrounds. * WHEN...From this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Low lying areas along the creek in the fairgrounds property begin to be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds will increase more this morning with sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, Central Highlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains, Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, Guadalupe County, Eastern Lincoln County, and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Putnam, Defiance, Paulding, Allen OH, Van Wert and Henry Counties. In Indiana, Allen IN, Adams, Wells and Huntington Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. 3 to 6 inches of snow possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin and Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to near zero visibility in blowing snow. Icy and snow-packed roads are likely. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Estancia Valley, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Jemez Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, West Central Highlands, Jemez Mountains, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Estancia Valley, and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Francisco River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: San Francisco River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Francisco River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Huntington, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Huntington; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Putnam, Defiance, Paulding, Allen OH, Van Wert and Henry Counties. In Indiana, Allen IN, Adams, Wells and Huntington Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; South Laramie Range Foothills Wind gusts 45 to 55 mph out of the northwest are expected to continue this morning across southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. This includes Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball, and Scottsbluff. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Use caution if traveling.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to near zero visibility in blowing and drifting snow. Icy and snow-packed roads are likely. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT

