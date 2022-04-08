Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Davidson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Browns Creek At Tennessee State Fairgrounds affecting Davidson County. For the Nashville Metro Area...including Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Millersville, Bordeaux, Edenwold, Belle Meade Near Harding Place, Nashville, Whites Creek...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Browns Creek At Tennessee State Fairgrounds. * WHEN...From this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Low lying areas along the creek in the fairgrounds property begin to be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO