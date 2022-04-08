ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Winds will remain gusty through Monday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Willacy, Cameron, and Southern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Parker Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MST /8 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Chuckwalla Mountains and Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 05:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
Riverside County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Live Oak, Bee, Goliad, Victoria, Jim Wells, Inland San Patricio, Inland Refugio and Inland Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. 3 to 6 inches of snow possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin and Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to near zero visibility in blowing snow. Icy and snow-packed roads are likely. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Inland Empire#Valleys#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula Inland counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilites within short distances.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Live Oak, Bee, Goliad, Duval, Jim Wells, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces and Inland San Patricio Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Charleston, Inland Berkeley, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Charleston; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Berkeley, Charleston and Tidal Berkeley Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Estancia Valley, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Jemez Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, West Central Highlands, Jemez Mountains, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Estancia Valley, and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds will increase more this morning with sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, Central Highlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains, Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, Guadalupe County, Eastern Lincoln County, and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Willacy, Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Kenedy, east central Hidalgo, northwestern Cameron and western Willacy Counties through 930 AM CDT At 842 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Villa, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Raymondville, Edcouch, Lyford, La Villa, Lasara, Sebastian, San Perlita, Jose Borrego Middle School, Edcouch-Elsa High School and La Villa High School. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 38 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 758 and 762. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Jacinto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller and Wharton. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 643 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, western Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Conroe, Rosenberg, Stafford, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Richmond, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Cleveland, Jersey Village, Sealy, Willis and Prairie View. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy