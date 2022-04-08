ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Leave extra time for your morning commute. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Durham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Orange; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 648 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Crabtree Creek at Capital Blvd in Raleigh is in flood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Smithfield, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Mebane, Dunn, Zebulon, Benson and Goldston.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 01:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Brevard County through 415 PM EDT At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haulover Canal, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oak Hill, Haulover Canal, Mims, Scottsmoor and Klondike Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Davidson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Browns Creek At Tennessee State Fairgrounds affecting Davidson County. For the Nashville Metro Area...including Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Millersville, Bordeaux, Edenwold, Belle Meade Near Harding Place, Nashville, Whites Creek...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Browns Creek At Tennessee State Fairgrounds. * WHEN...From this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Low lying areas along the creek in the fairgrounds property begin to be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow showers above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts possible, particularly across the backcountry of Del Norte County. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southwest Mountains; Union County; Upper Tularosa Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to near zero visibility in blowing and drifting snow. Icy and snow-packed roads are likely. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of roads and highways. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kenedy, eastern Hidalgo and western Willacy Counties through 930 AM CDT At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Raymondville Golf Course, or over Raymondville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Raymondville, Lyford, Lasara, San Perlita, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Police Department, Yturria, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 41 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 752 and 762. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire. Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in places.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds will increase more this morning with sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, Central Highlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains, Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, Guadalupe County, Eastern Lincoln County, and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Francisco River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: San Francisco River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Francisco River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Estancia Valley, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Jemez Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, West Central Highlands, Jemez Mountains, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Estancia Valley, and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rutherford; Sumner; Williamson; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Lebanon, Dickson, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade and Kingston Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Huntington, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Huntington; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Putnam, Defiance, Paulding, Allen OH, Van Wert and Henry Counties. In Indiana, Allen IN, Adams, Wells and Huntington Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea; Sequatchie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rhea, northwestern Sequatchie and Bledsoe Counties through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1054 AM EDT/954 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Gruetli-Laager, or 14 miles southwest of Spencer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dayton, Pikeville, Graysville, Palio, Brayton, Melvine, Mount Crest, Old Cumberland, Cagle and Fall Creek Falls State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN

