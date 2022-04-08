ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Down East Wood Ducks eager for Friday’s opening night, even if it is on the road

By Eric Gullickson
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks open their season on the road at Carolina Friday night. Opening night is still always a special night, even on the road. “Opening day is special and you look forward to it. We have been in spring training for six weeks and...

WITN

Wood Ducks home opener at Grainger Stadium tonight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina’s pro ball club is welcoming fans back into Grainger stadium. The Down East Wood Ducks hit the field at 7 p.m. Tuesday night to host the Kannapolis Cannonballers for their home opener. It’s the first game of 6 straight, culminating in a double header Saturday.
KINSTON, NC
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
WITN

Staal’s hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick with an empty-net goal and the Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Tarboro High School- Layton Dupree

Hello, my name is Layton Dupree, I am a 2022 graduate of Tarboro High School and I am 18 years old. I play 5 sports for Tarboro High including: baseball, football, swim, golf, and basketball. I am also a member of the National Honors Society as well as the Senior Beta Club here at Tarboro High. Outside of school, I participate in various church activities and try to help my community wherever I can. During the summer, I work as a lifeguard at our town pool and I also help referee youth soccer games. I have also recently achieved the Eagle Scout rank after participating in the Boy Scouts of America for several years. In my spare time, I enjoy hunting and fishing with my family as well as being outdoors in general. I also enjoy woodworking. I make my own duck and turkey calls to hunt with and for other people to use, too.
TARBORO, NC
Kinston, NC
Sports
WITN

Varner III has good Sunday to finish tied for 23rd at first Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WITN) - Harold Varner III finished strong at The Masters on Sunday shooting three under par for his round to finish tied for 23rd at his first championship there. Varner went under par for three of his four rounds. Sunday he made five birdies but two bogeys. He...
GOLF
WITN

South Lenoir High School- Macy Sanderson

My name is Macy Sanderson, and I am a senior at South Lenoir High School. Some hobbies of mine are playing softball, volleyball, dancing, riding horses, and going to the beach. At South Lenoir, I am a part of Varsity Softball, Varsity Volleyball, Student Council, the Monogram Club, and the National Honor Society. I will be graduating with an Associate in Science from Lenoir Community College. In the fall, I will be attending East Carolina University where I will complete an undergrad in Exercise Physiology. I plan to apply to Physical Therapy school in order to become a Physical Therapist one day!
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU holds annual spring game, honor players with bowl game rings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Spring college football games being held all over North Carolina. N.C. State and Duke both playing theirs. Washington Pam Pack’s Terry Moore with a touchdown in the Duke game. ECU football also back at Dowdy-Ficklen for their annual spring game. The annual spring game, purple...
GREENVILLE, NC

