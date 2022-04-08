Down East Wood Ducks eager for Friday’s opening night, even if it is on the road

Hello, my name is Layton Dupree, I am a 2022 graduate of Tarboro High School and I am 18 years old. I play 5 sports for Tarboro High including: baseball, football, swim, golf, and basketball. I am also a member of the National Honors Society as well as the Senior Beta Club here at Tarboro High. Outside of school, I participate in various church activities and try to help my community wherever I can. During the summer, I work as a lifeguard at our town pool and I also help referee youth soccer games. I have also recently achieved the Eagle Scout rank after participating in the Boy Scouts of America for several years. In my spare time, I enjoy hunting and fishing with my family as well as being outdoors in general. I also enjoy woodworking. I make my own duck and turkey calls to hunt with and for other people to use, too.

