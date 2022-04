HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Supply chain issues are taking a toll on more than just humans, they're also causing some shortages for pets. The Pet Depot in Ewa Beach tells KITV4 the biggest issue has been the time that it takes to receive pet products. Certain orders that used to take two weeks now take up to six to eight weeks, made even worse as everything is shipped to Hawaii.

EWA BEACH, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO