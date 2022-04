Hot Box Social, the licensed consumption lounge, will open this month for private events. Located at 23610 John R in Main Street Hazel Park, Hot Box Social is a relaxed gathering space for meetings and special events where cannabis can be consumed in a safe and supportive environment. Capacity is approximately 200 people for private indoor events. The plan is to open the 3,000 square feet indoor lounge to private events first and then to the public later in 2022. The 5,000 square feet back patio will also be available in the summer.

HAZEL PARK, MI ・ 19 DAYS AGO