Today’s daily horoscope for April 8, 2022

If you’re feeling energized and motivated this week, it’s no wonder. After all, the sun is now moving through bold, competitive, and risk-taking Aries, encouraging you to embrace your strongest instincts and go with your gut feelings. Famed for its impulsive nature, Aries has a tendency to act now and think later. Although this can lead to some hasty decision-making, there’s something to be said about the way courage and confidence convinces the world you know *exactly* what you’re doing. Take some of this confidence with you wherever you go, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 21, 2022 — Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces.
