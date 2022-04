BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is beginning the process of selecting grant recipients for its $1 million reparations fund for slavery and racism. The diocese created the fund in September 2020 to support groups that will work to restore African-American communities. “Our goal is to help us become a reconciled people with one another,” said Rev. Christine McCloud, Canon for Mission of the diocese. Thirty non-profit groups and startups located throughout the diocese have applied for the grant funding and the diocese will choose three to four of them to receive the first batch of it. “This diocese has taken...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 DAYS AGO