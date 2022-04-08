ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 8

 4 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: OLDER    TULIP    AFRAID    FOURTH

Answer: Successfully making a triple play in baseball requires – ALL OUT EFFORT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

Children are like puppies: You have to keep them near you and look after them if you want their affection." – Anna Magnani

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF WE CAN CLEAN UP OUR WORLD, I'LL BET YOU WE CAN ACHIEVE WARP DRIVE. – WILLIAM SHATNER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF FOLKS LOVE A CONDIMENT OF PICKLED CHOPPED VEGETABLES, ONE MIGHT SAY THEY RELISH RELISH.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

VIOLET    ORANGE    MAROON    PURPLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

RURAL, LEASE, EARDRUM, MURDERED, DRACULA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. FABRIC

2. TAGLINES

3. MONTOYA

4. FRONDS

5. APATHY

6. SEARINGLY

7. SEETHE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Sail into the tropics

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 8

