ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Give Connecticut’s struggling patients greater access to prescriptions

By David Greenfield PhD
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXD5T_0f30QHsg00

Three years ago I wrote in The CT Mirror that we in Connecticut had a growing mental health crisis on our hands: that too many people who needed psychiatric medications for behavioral health or substance abuse issues could not get them.

I recounted that during those pre-pandemic days, my office manager tried to find services for her daughter. She called 19 psychiatrists without one return call. As I said at the time, the reasons could have been many: they were too busy, too full, or maybe they didn’t accept that person’s health insurance.

Here we are three years later, with requests for mental health help reportedly increasing by 20%. The frustrations and despair around finding mental health and addictions prescribers is only growing. As all health care needs rise, there is an overall shortage of all health care providers in Connecticut putting a strain on the health care system. Thankfully, our legislative leaders have made mental health a top priority this session.

The simple truth is that three years ago there weren’t enough psychiatrists and APRNs to meet the behavioral health and addiction prescribing needs of Connecticut’s residents—and that imbalance is getting worse

Currently, Connecticut’s psychologists cannot prescribe medications. As many Connecticut residents of all ages have experienced, we have a system in which many patients need two providers: one for medication and one for therapy.

While there is no one simple answer to Connecticut’s behavioral health issues, here is something that would go a long way towards fixing the prescriber shortage problem: psychologists with additional training that prepares them to prescribe medication. Six states in the U.S. have addressed this situation with psychologists safely prescribing (and a dozen more are considering the change); as well as the military and numerous branches of the federal government.

This training in clinical psychopharmacology involves a rigorous medical program designed for practicing doctoral psychologists. It’s similar to how many APRN programs are structured—a two-year, comprehensive Master of Science program in pathophysiology, clinical medicine, laboratory studies, neuroscience, neuroanatomy, pharmacology and psychopharmacology. It includes comprehensive exams and supervised clinical experience, followed by a national board exam.

The movement to grant prescriptive authority to appropriately trained psychologists has always run into opposition from our psychiatric colleagues and some advance practice nurses. Data clearly shows that our patients and the public are largely in favor of it and that we have been doing it safely for over two decades. Given that the pandemic has stretched mental health resources to an unprecedented degree, shouldn’t they welcome the help of well-trained, doctoral-level colleagues who can provide desperately needed assistance?

Connecticut is a leader in so many areas relative to mental health and addiction services. Given the enormity of the problem surrounding access to behavioral health medications, shouldn’t Connecticut expand that ability to appropriately trained psychologists? We are not reinventing the wheel here—we are adding another skill to our scope of practice after additional clinical and academic training. The pandemic has saddled us with numerous burdens, but this is one we can take steps to address. Legislators should pass mental health bills to start to address the mental health crisis facing the state, but there are other solutions they should consider down the line, including prescriptive authority for appropriately trained psychologists.

David Greenfield of West Hartford is a psychologist and specialist in addictive medicine.

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

Government red tape would strangle patient access to medication

Earlier this month, Rep. Frank Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat, introduced a bill that could restrict the Food and Drug Administration's "accelerated approval" pathway — the program responsible for bringing promising medicines to patients years ahead of schedule. The accelerated approval pathway is a rare example of government working...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
West Hartford, CT
US News and World Report

State: Nursing Home Residents to Be Moved Due to Violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department's commissioner,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Prescriptions#Health Crisis#The Ct Mirror#The Connecticut Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

DENVER (KMGH/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Voice

Two Children Rescued After Fugitives Apprehended In Waterbury

Two toddlers were rescued and a couple was arrested after US Marshals tracked the pair to Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County when the fugitives were found in Waterbury on Monday, March 28, said Matthew Duffy, of the US Marshals Service. The search for the couple began...
US News and World Report

Is Ketamine Effective in Treating Depression?

The research is promising, but long-term use efficacy and safety are not well known. Is ketamine an effective treatment for depression?. It can be for some patients, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, professor of psychiatry in-residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She's also director of the Late-Life Mood, Stress and Wellness Research Program and director of the Integrative Psychiatry Clinic. "Ketamine use should be reserved for truly treatment-resistant patients who failed to respond to two or more antidepressants administered in the optimal dose for at least two to four months," she says.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Marijuana for medical use may result in rapid onset of cannabis use disorder

Obtaining a medical marijuana card (MMC) to use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression symptoms led to the onset of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in a significant minority of individuals while failing to improve their symptoms, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers found that individuals at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of CUD were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, suggesting the need for stronger safeguards over the dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of people who legally obtain cannabis through MMCs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD

New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy. Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions. Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users...
MENTAL HEALTH
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy